Outa: We've sent Zondo our evidence against Eskom & Gigaba

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says it has delivered evidence of corruption by Eskom and the Department of Home Affairs to the state capture commission of inquiry.

The organisation says the submissions show how Eskom helped the Guptas obtain the Optimum coal mine and channelled millions of rands into Gupta-affiliated companies without legal contracts.

Spokesperson Rudie Heyneke says the documents also detail how Malusi Gigaba expedited the Guptas' applications with visas and their naturalisation.

Heyneke says they're responding to Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo's call for those with information to come forward.

“We cannot be the judges of whether or not they are going to use it. We adhere to the judge’s call and we submitted all the evidence and information that we have, and it’s not only the coming out of the Gupta Leaks, there is also information from whistleblowers and other reports that were publicly available.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)