Outa: We've sent Zondo our evidence against Eskom & Gigaba
Spokesperson Rudie Heyneke says the documents also detail how Malusi Gigaba expedited the Guptas' applications with visas and their naturalisation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says it has delivered evidence of corruption by Eskom and the Department of Home Affairs to the state capture commission of inquiry.
The organisation says the submissions show how Eskom helped the Guptas obtain the Optimum coal mine and channelled millions of rands into Gupta-affiliated companies without legal contracts.
Spokesperson Rudie Heyneke says the documents also detail how Malusi Gigaba expedited the Guptas' applications with visas and their naturalisation.
Heyneke says they're responding to Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo's call for those with information to come forward.
“We cannot be the judges of whether or not they are going to use it. We adhere to the judge’s call and we submitted all the evidence and information that we have, and it’s not only the coming out of the Gupta Leaks, there is also information from whistleblowers and other reports that were publicly available.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
Two more arrested for murder of CT biker
-
Bheki Cele announces breakthrough in KZN bomb threats case
-
Nene: Decision to meet Guptas at Saxonwold an error of judgement
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.