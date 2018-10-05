Popular Topics
Nzimande waiting for report on Kempton Park train crash

The two trains were travelling on the same line on Thursday when they collided.

FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he's still waiting for a report into Thursday's train crash in Kempton Park and will be interacting with the injured to find out exactly what happened.

The two trains were travelling on the same line on Thursday when they collided.

Over 300 people were injured.

Metrorail says reports that there was a fatality are simply not true.

Nzimande is currently on a train in Mamelodi to get first-hand experience of the challenges that commuters face every day.

He says there aren't enough trains and they are too full.

Nzimande says he wants to stabilise.

WATCH: 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash

