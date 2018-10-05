Nzimande blames Prasa leadership problems for 'unacceptable' train services

On Friday morning, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande boarded a train in Mamelodi to experience first-hand the challenges that commuters face.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that train services are unacceptable and that part of the problem is the leadership challenges at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Nzimande will be visiting some of the people injured in Thursday’s train crash in Kempton Park, where over 300 people were hurt.

The two trains were travelling on the same line when they collided.

On Friday morning, Nzimande boarded a train in Mamelodi to experience first-hand the challenges that commuters face.

“One of the challenges is to forge a partnership with communities to protect transport infrastructure. It’s completely unacceptable that we’ve got such a service. One of the persistent features of Prasa is its unstable leadership at the top, that actually causes a lot of problems.”

Meanwhile, one woman says she was on the train that was stationary when the crash happened.

“Everyone was trying to get off the train, stumbling on each other, it was a mess. I travel every day on a train from Pretoria to Germiston... it’s not even the first time.”

