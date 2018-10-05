Nzimande blames Prasa leadership problems for 'unacceptable' train services
On Friday morning, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande boarded a train in Mamelodi to experience first-hand the challenges that commuters face.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that train services are unacceptable and that part of the problem is the leadership challenges at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
Nzimande will be visiting some of the people injured in Thursday’s train crash in Kempton Park, where over 300 people were hurt.
The two trains were travelling on the same line when they collided.
WATCH: Minister Nzimande on the two trains have crashed in Kempton Park #TrainCrash #TransportMonth @DoTransport the minister will be visiting those injured later pic.twitter.com/bRVGkGvSI2— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 5, 2018
On Friday morning, Nzimande boarded a train in Mamelodi to experience first-hand the challenges that commuters face.
“One of the challenges is to forge a partnership with communities to protect transport infrastructure. It’s completely unacceptable that we’ve got such a service. One of the persistent features of Prasa is its unstable leadership at the top, that actually causes a lot of problems.”
Meanwhile, one woman says she was on the train that was stationary when the crash happened.
“Everyone was trying to get off the train, stumbling on each other, it was a mess. I travel every day on a train from Pretoria to Germiston... it’s not even the first time.”
WATCH: 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
Additional law enforcement deployed in protest-hit Ennerdale
-
Four suspects arrested for attack on Table Mountain hikers
-
Gang-stricken CT communities question Cele’s response in Westbury
-
[WATCH] 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
-
Rietvlei Zoo Farm manager recovering after being shot in robbery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.