More protest shutdowns planned for other provinces
Earlier on Friday, Ennerdale residents blocked the entrance to the community and refused to allow anyone in or out.
JOHANNESBURG- Gauteng shutdown organisers say Friday’s protests in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park are only the start of more coordinated plan that will be rolled out in other provinces.
They are demanding unemployment interventions and the arrest of drug lords.
One of the organisers of the Gauteng shutdown Majid Amin says residents will continue their protests until President Ramaphosa listens to them and takes action.
“Take out the drug lords and we will stop. We want Cyril Ramaphosa to address the people here.”
Amin says meetings have been scheduled with community leaders in the North West this weekend where more demonstrations against crime are expected to be rolled out next week.
#GPShutdown Situation in Ennerdale is very quiet. Saps water cannon crowd control vehicle has now left the scene. LAM pic.twitter.com/wxc3Ye1Mje— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
Ennerdale residents have now dispersed but have promised to keep up the pressure on police until they arrest drug lords.
In Soweto, a small group of residents gathered in Noordgesig as part of total shut down demonstrations.
#GPSshutdown— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
A CHILD IN NOORDESIG HOLDS A PLACARD IN THE Shut down protests today. KM pic.twitter.com/LlPzCxSW9n
Residents in the area say they are demonstrating in solidarity with Westbury residents who raised similar grievances.
One resident said they are tired of police officers who are in cahoots with drug lords and a police station that is not accessible to the people.
The resident says that old people have to walk to the police station in Orlando for assistance.
She also says that it seems that all coloured areas throughout the province have been neglected and left to be infected with drugs and gangsterism.
SHUTDOWN UNTIL ALL DRUG DEALERS LEAVE THE AREA
Residents say Friday’s protests against service delivery issues, including the high levels of drug-related crimes, will be intensified until the last drug dealer leaves the area.
Residents and parents say if police are not going to take their calls for strong action seriously, they will deal with the drug lords themselves.
“The drug lords have the police officers in their pockets. Even when the drug lords see us, they swear at us,” one resident said.
Another resident said the drug lords come from different places and areas to purchase drugs in the area.
Police and JMPD are on standby in the area.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
