More officers deployed as Ennerdale remains tense
Police fired rubber bullets late on Friday afternoon to disperse a small of group of protesters who were pelting stones at passing vehicles and at officers deployed to the area.
JOHANNESBURG - The situation in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, remains tense with police reinforcements being deployed to the area to monitor developments overnight.
#Ennerdale Situation in Ennerdale right now, Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a small crowd of protestors who were pelting stones at passing cars and officers deployed to the area. Police have moved to try and clear the rubble blocking the main road. TK pic.twitter.com/9UW96X4tET— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
Several communities including Ennerdale, Eldorado Park and surroundings embarked on a total shut down, calling on government to address issues of crime and unemployment.
The tyres used to block the main road leading into Ennerdale are still smouldering alongside the rubble that’s scattered on the streets.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minaar says they’re monitoring the situation. “There was a group of unruly people who were under the influence of alcohol. They misbehaved and would not cooperate with officers.”
More officers have been deployed to Ennerdale to reinforce patrols overnight.
Cars have started using the main road in the area which was earlier blocked off to traffic.
WATCH: 'Gatvol' Ennerdale residents shut down area in protest
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
