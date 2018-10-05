Metrorail denies claim of fatality in Kempton Park train crash
The two trains were travelling on the same line on Thursday when they collided.
JOHANNESBURG – Metrorail says reports that there was a fatality during the Kempton Park train crash are not true.
Over three hundred people were injured.
The United National Transport Union's Sonja Carstens says that one person died.
“According to the information that we received, one commuter died and another 40 are seriously injured, in critical condition.”
But Metrorail’s Lillian Mofokeng says that's not the case.
“The allegations that there’s one person who died from the train accident are not true. I can confirm, as I was on the scene. Even through the EMS, there’s nobody who can tell you that one person died.”
