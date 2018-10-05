Melania Trump feeds baby elephants in Kenya

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Melania Trump feeds baby elephants in Kenya

Correspondents with the US first lady say she's never appeared so delighted as she's been on her trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Cairo.

US First Lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi on 5 October 2018. Picture: AFP.
US First Lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi on 5 October 2018. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - United States first lady Melania Trump appeared to take it in her stride when she was nearly upended by a baby elephant she was feeding in Kenya.

Correspondents with her say she's never appeared so delighted as she's been on her trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Cairo.

President Donald Trump triumphantly tweeted that it’s a beautiful thing to see how well his wife is doing in Africa.

Kenya’s first lady Margaret Kenyatta was the soul of hospitality when taking her American counterpart around an elephant orphanage, where a laughing Melania nearly lost her footing.

Her solo safari, which ends in Egypt, has shown her interest in conservation, education, children’s welfare and tourism.

But many have not forgotten the president’s foul-mouthed and contemptuous dismissal of them earlier this year.

Trump has not visited Africa since taking office in 2017. In January US media reported widely that he described African states as “shithole countries” during a discussion with lawmakers about immigration. He has denied making the remark.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA