Melania Trump feeds baby elephants in Kenya
Correspondents with the US first lady say she's never appeared so delighted as she's been on her trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Cairo.
PRETORIA - United States first lady Melania Trump appeared to take it in her stride when she was nearly upended by a baby elephant she was feeding in Kenya.
Correspondents with her say she's never appeared so delighted as she's been on her trip to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Cairo.
Thank you Ghana! 🇺🇸 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/d34cqFyRdN— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 4, 2018
Day two in #Ghana was so impactful. My visit to Cape Coast castle was a solemn reminder of a time in our history that should never be forgotten. Thank you to Chief Osabarima Kwesi Atta & the chieftains for the warm welcome & cultural ceremony. #FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/pdf9yrmQL8— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 3, 2018
President Donald Trump triumphantly tweeted that it’s a beautiful thing to see how well his wife is doing in Africa.
Kenya’s first lady Margaret Kenyatta was the soul of hospitality when taking her American counterpart around an elephant orphanage, where a laughing Melania nearly lost her footing.
First Lady Melania Trump meets baby elephants at a rhino and elephant orphanage in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/bxCdCvAGnM— NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) October 5, 2018
Her solo safari, which ends in Egypt, has shown her interest in conservation, education, children’s welfare and tourism.
But many have not forgotten the president’s foul-mouthed and contemptuous dismissal of them earlier this year.
Trump has not visited Africa since taking office in 2017. In January US media reported widely that he described African states as “shithole countries” during a discussion with lawmakers about immigration. He has denied making the remark.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
