Marshmello donates $500k to refugee charity

The 26-year-old DJ gifted the foundation the whopping sum last week.

DJ Marshmello. Picture: @marshmellomusic/Twitter
DJ Marshmello. Picture: @marshmellomusic/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON - Marshmello has gifted Kids In Need of Defense Foundation - otherwise known as KIND - $500,000.

The 26-year-old DJ gifted the foundation the whopping sum last week, and although the producer intended on keeping the contribution private, it was discovered when the charity took to social media to thank him.

They wrote on Twitter: "Thank you so much @marshmellomusic for your incredibly generous donation of $500,000 to KIND!

"Your support in our work to ensure vital protections for children alone will go a long way in helping to guarantee the services that our clients need. #GivingKINDness #immigrantchildren." (sic)

KIND is an organisation which ensures that no child appears in immigration court without high-quality legal representation and advances laws, policies, and practices that ensure children's protection and uphold their right to due process and fundamental fairness.

TheFRIENDS hitmaker - whose real name is Christopher Comstock - then took to Instagram to confirm he had made the donation, and thanked his fans for supporting him and giving him the ability to make the generous gesture.

He wrote: "I never wanted this donation to come out publicly as I genuinely wanted to do it. But @supportkind posted about it and I just wanted to express how thankful I am for all of you guys always supporting me.

"If there's one thing I've learned it's money doesn't bring happiness, but the gift of being able to give back to others does and that can be done in anyway besides just money. Marshmello stands for everyone and that will never change."

