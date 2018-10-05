[LISTEN] Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs Summit
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown gathers young entrepreneurs who are engaged in the process of creating opportunities for other youngsters to discuss the Jobs Summit.
JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702 presenter, Karima Brown, gathers young entrepreneurs who are engaged in the process of creating opportunities for other youngsters to discuss how to grow the South African economy and the Jobs Summit.
Rose Serumula, the director and transformational coach at MindUrMind, and Noble Maleswena, the co-founder of BEE Empowered join Brown in the studio to chat about their ideas around the issues: the unemployment rate and the state of the country.
“Our president [Cyril Ramaphosa] mentioned that this Jobs Summit must make a reality, and the reality on the ground is that young people do not have the information that they need. They [young people] do not have the support and education system. There’s a huge gap between when they’re in school, in preparation of post-matric, and them being placed at work,” says Serumula.
Maleswena adds: “You have an individual who’s in the township and has no information. And to get information for some of them it requires a certain amount of financial input. Our movement works on bridging that gap. We have a lot of creatives and individuals in a vast number of disciplines, in terms of employment, and we took that as an initiative to start what we call Power Wednesdays.”
For information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Blade Nzimande: Trains are a very cheap form of transport
-
[LISTEN] How not to lose sleep over money
-
[LISTEN] NPO on mission to ‘make Table Mountain smile’
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Previewing inaugural Varsity Basketball season
-
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Varsity Sevens Fest at Pirates Rugby Club
-
[LISTEN] DStv explains why it canned its mobile service
-
[LISTEN] SA named 'global destination of the year' for 5th time
-
[LISTEN] Would-be Anglican Church priests will need police clearance
-
[LISTEN] What’s the protocol around shackling a suspect in court?
-
[LISTEN] Minerals Council SA welcomes new mining charter
-
[LISTEN] Grahamstown officially renamed Makhanda
-
[LISTEN] Lawyer: Sasha Martinengo considering challenging dismissal
-
[LISTEN] Will ANC NEC disband MKMVA?
-
[LISTEN] Dros rape accused to remain in custody
-
[LISTEN] Complexities around Westbury protests explained
-
[LISTEN] If you owe e-tolls, expect to be summoned
-
[LISTEN] How fuel price hikes will make food more expensive
-
[LISTEN] Tbo Touch on money & entrepreneurship
-
[LISTEN] Adrian Lackay: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics
-
[LISTEN] Post Office officially takes over grant payments
-
[LISTEN] Psychology of racism
-
[LISTEN] Vexillology & the meaning of the SA flag
-
[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress
-
[LISTEN] Sharing Dros video & naming rape suspect unlawful, warns legal expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.