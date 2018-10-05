[LISTEN] Views from young SA entrepreneurs on Jobs Summit

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown gathers young entrepreneurs who are engaged in the process of creating opportunities for other youngsters to discuss the Jobs Summit.

JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702 presenter, Karima Brown, gathers young entrepreneurs who are engaged in the process of creating opportunities for other youngsters to discuss how to grow the South African economy and the Jobs Summit.

Rose Serumula, the director and transformational coach at MindUrMind, and Noble Maleswena, the co-founder of BEE Empowered join Brown in the studio to chat about their ideas around the issues: the unemployment rate and the state of the country.

“Our president [Cyril Ramaphosa] mentioned that this Jobs Summit must make a reality, and the reality on the ground is that young people do not have the information that they need. They [young people] do not have the support and education system. There’s a huge gap between when they’re in school, in preparation of post-matric, and them being placed at work,” says Serumula.

Maleswena adds: “You have an individual who’s in the township and has no information. And to get information for some of them it requires a certain amount of financial input. Our movement works on bridging that gap. We have a lot of creatives and individuals in a vast number of disciplines, in terms of employment, and we took that as an initiative to start what we call Power Wednesdays.”

