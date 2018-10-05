[LISTEN] 'Practice consent in everyday life, not just in a sexual context'
Dr Eve says adults need to first introspect and question their own sexual ethics before teaching young children.
JOHANNESBURG - Clinical sexologist Dr Eve says modern-day sexual ethics have become more complex, as is evident in the #MeToo movement.
Today those ethics include the grey areas of consent, coercion, dignity, integrity, humanity, relationship and intimacy, she says.
She advises that men need to unlearn their entitlement and challenge the toxic masculinities that they were raised on.
What constitutes sexual violence, consent, negotiation, predation, verbal and physical sexual assault, manipulative sex, decency, and respect are all areas that fall under sexual ethics.
