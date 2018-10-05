[LISTEN] NPO on mission to ‘make Table Mountain smile’

CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Kienno Kammies talks to ambassadors, David Grier and Andrew Stuart about their plans to ‘make the mountain smile’.

CAPE TOWN - To celebrate World Smile Day, Operation Smile is taking a group of Capetonians up Table Mountain.

The organisation says it aims to raise awareness by hiking up the mountain and taking a picture full of smiles on top.

CapeTalk presenter Kienno Kammies talks to ambassadors, David Grier and Andrew Stuart, about their plans to “make the mountain smile”.

“This mountain can put a smile on your face, as you channel up. It’s important to create awareness, raise some funds for the amazing little children who need corrective facial surgery. And when the group reaches the top [of Table Mountain], we’re just going to stand there, take a picture of nice little smiles,” Grier says.

