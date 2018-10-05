[LISTEN] How not to lose sleep over money

JOHANNESBURG – Talk Radio 702 presenter Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) asks Galileo Capital's personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram, to give advice on how to not lose sleep over money.

Reduce your news consumption, build an emergency fund, ask yourself “why”, draw up a budget and take action and stop procrastinating, says Ingram.

“Having an emergency fund will assist you when you have an unexpected expense that you cannot usually afford.”

