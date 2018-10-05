Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Blade Nzimande: Trains are a very cheap form of transport

| Transport Minister Blade Nzimande, while on board a train in Mamelodi, speaks to Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa about the October Transport Month campaign and his first-hand experience of how commuters experience Metrorail.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande and the deputy minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, are officially launching the October Transport Month campaign.

The idea behind this campaign is to encourage South Africans to consider their state of current transportation and try new means of transport, as well as join the conversation about driving a more inclusive society through the transport infrastructure.

Nzimande on Friday is travelling around Gauteng using various modes of transport.

The minister, while on board a train in Mamelodi, speaks to Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa about the campaign and his first-hand experience of how commuters experience Metrorail.

“I must say it is quite a challenge. The positive thing is that the train is very cheap, it is a very cheap form of transport, I had to pay R9.75 between Mamelodi and Pretoria.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

