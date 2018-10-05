Lawyer: Tom Moyane’s disciplinary postponement a victory
The suspended revenue service commissioner successfully had his Sars hearing put on hold until his application to the apex court has been finalised.
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s attorney has described the postponement of his disciplinary hearing as a victory in round one of their Constitutional Court application.
Moyane successfully had his Sars hearing put on hold until his application to the apex court has been finalised. No date has been set as yet.
The commissioner faces several charges, including the gross mishandling of the Financial Intelligence Centre report related to his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.
Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza says that sanity has prevailed.
“The advocate then made, among others, demands that our application and the complaint that we’ve raised are not frivolous and he was not prepared to continue with the disciplinary inquiry because it may amount to a waste of time and resources should the Constitutional Court uphold our application.”
Meanwhile, the Nugent Commission of Inquiry has announced it will resume its public hearings in two weeks’ time.
Mabuza says he does not have instructions to bring an application to halt that process.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
