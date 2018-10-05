Kenya detains 5 Chinese nationals found with security equipment
The government said police and immigration officers had arrested four Chinese men and one woman, and recovered military and security gear including uniforms.
NAIROBI - Kenya said on Friday it had arrested five Chinese nationals with security equipment who claimed to be setting up a security company but lacked the proper visas.
BREAKING!— Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) October 5, 2018
5 Chinese nationals arrested in Lavington with a number of items recovered that are believed to be a threat to our National Security. More info coming up shortly. #AskImmigrationKE cc. @InteriorKE @FredMatiangi @GKihalangwa pic.twitter.com/92DKM4uVIE
The arrest was given an unusually high-profile announcement for an apparent immigration violation, in a country where there has been some public tension over the arrival of a large number of Chinese labourers as China increases its investment.
The government said police and immigration officers had arrested four Chinese men and one woman, and recovered military and security gear including uniforms, walkie-talkies and tear gas canisters in Nairobi’s upscale Lavington area before dawn.
The suspects “claimed they were planning to open a security firm but preliminary investigations show that they have no work permits; all of them are in the country on tourist visas,” a government statement said.
Chinese contractors are implementing infrastructure projects in Kenya mainly in transportation. Some Kenyans complain on social media that the authorities do not do enough to enforce immigration laws and ensure firms hire Kenyan workers.
Kenyan employees of the $3 billion, Chinese-funded Mombasa-Nairobi railway which opened last year have complained of mistreatment from Chinese staff, which the railway denies.
A Chinese national was deported from Kenya in early September after he was captured on video insulting Kenyans, including the president, illustrating the tension.
Popular in Africa
-
Nobel's Mukwege hears news in surgery as wild cheers erupt
-
'Electronic transaction tax will help Zimbabwe economy'
-
DRC's Mukwege and Yazidi rape victim Murad win Nobel Peace Prize
-
Melania Trump feeds baby elephants in Kenya
-
Ethiopian PM pushes for unity after months of ethnic violence
-
Nigeria's main parties make their presidential picks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.