Jiba fraud, perjury case re-enrolled after NPA drops bid to appeal charges
In December, the High Court in Pretoria set aside former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams' decision to withdraw the case against Nomgcobo Jiba.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to withdraw an application for leave to appeal a matter involving suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba has paved the way for the fraud and perjury case against her to be re-enrolled.
In December, the High Court in Pretoria set aside former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams' decision to withdraw the case against Jiba. It was one of the first major decisions he made after being appointed.
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku has confirmed that they’ve withdrawn their application for leave to appeal the High Court decision.
He says Abrahams, before his departure, referred the matter to the North West Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration.
Jiba was accused of fraud and perjury for authorising the racketeering case against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.
The High Court in Durban found Jiba’s decision was arbitrary, offended the principle of legality and the rule of law, and was unconstitutional, for which she was then criminally charged.
Despite a legal opinion that the case against her was strong and sound in law, Abrahams withdrew the case.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
