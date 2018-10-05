Popular Topics
Ipid says 8 officers arrested for torture and murder

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says the officers allegedly interrogated and suffocated 25-year-old Nigerian national Ibrahim Badmus.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it arrested eight police officers on Friday for the torture and murder of Nigerian national Ibrahim Badmus in October last year in Vanderbijlpark.

Badmus was 25-years-old at the time of his death.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini says the officers allegedly interrogated and suffocated him.

Dlamini says police had claimed that they found drugs on Badmus, but Ipid's investigation found this was not true.

He says Ipid investigators were met with hostility from the SAPS during their probe.

"The docket was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on prosecution and the DPP decided that the eight suspects be charged with murder and torture. They will appear at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on 8 October on charges of murder and torture.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Comments

