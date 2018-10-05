Group tackles Table Mountain to mark World Smile Day

-
Three NC schools affected by fires since start of 2018 - deptLocal
Prasa: We're doing the best we can to get CT train services back on trackLocal
Police arrest suspected gangster in Bonteheuwel after fatal shootingLocal
Parents in Ennerdale ask govt to intervene to root out drug lordsLocal
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta familyLocal
Additional law enforcement deployed in protest-hit EnnerdaleLocal
[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: Varsity Sevens Fest at Pirates Rugby ClubSport
Tearful Morata earns win for Chelsea as Arsenal roll past QarabagSport
Hansen says Springboks clash can lay down World Cup markerSport
Sponsors EA and Nike say concerned about Ronaldo rape claimsSport
South Africa wary of backlash from All BlacksSport
Ronaldo left out of Portugal's upcoming international matchesSport
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: The music of 'A Star is Born'Lifestyle
Group tackles Table Mountain to mark World Smile DayLifestyle
Ben Affleck, out of rehab, calls addiction a lifelong struggleLifestyle
Wits doctors call for funding after landmark liver transplantLifestyle
Jennifer Garner wants divorce case sped upLifestyle
Julia Roberts shocked by Hollywood sex abuse allegationsLifestyle
'I was told I would never make it in film,' veteran Judi Dench saysLifestyle
'Rolls Royce' of whiskies sold for record $1.1 million at auctionBusiness
Camila Cabello leads in nominations for MTV Europe Music AwardsLifestyle
CT ANC member Charlton Dipper to be laid to rest after stabbingPolitics
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meetingBusiness
Kraaifontein ANC member Charlton Dipper stabbed to deathPolitics
Parliament denies bonuses paid to top execsLocal
Ramaphosa rules out Parliament playing role in NDPP appointmentPolitics
Minister denies Land Reform Dept targeting farms as expropriation test casesPolitics
[ANALYSIS] Crime in SA may be dropping, yet fear is risingOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why do people work? Respect trumps money in SA case studyOpinion
[OPINION] Trauma - you are not what happened to youOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Here’s why we should take fungal infections more seriouslyOpinion
[OPINION] The disgraceful duo of Dlamini and GigabaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Time’s Up in 2018 – or is it?Opinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Ramaphosa: Govt will implement Jobs Summit plans comingBusiness
Lawyer: Tom Moyane’s disciplinary postponement a victoryBusiness
Road Accident Fund financial position is unsustainable, says CEOBusiness
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: It’s time to put South Africa firstBusiness
Elon Musk mocks US agency just days after settling with itWorld
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meetingBusiness
Group tackles Table Mountain to mark World Smile Day
They’re aiming to raise funds for Operation Smile in celebration of World Smile Day.
CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town locals are tackling Table Mountain on Friday with a smile.
They’re aiming to raise funds for Operation Smile in celebration of World Smile Day.
World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in the month of October.
The non-profit organisation provides surgery to children and adults born with a cleft lip or palate.
“We’ve taken a group up just to celebrate World Smile Day, this mountain just puts a smile on your face as you channel up. It’s important to create awareness, raise some funds for the amazing little children who need corrective facial surgery. And when the group reaches the top [of Table Mountain], we’re just going to stand there, take a picture of nice little smiles,” Operation Smile ambassador David Grier says.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
