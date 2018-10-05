Popular Topics
Group tackles Table Mountain to mark World Smile Day

They’re aiming to raise funds for Operation Smile in celebration of World Smile Day.

A general view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com.
A general view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town locals are tackling Table Mountain on Friday with a smile.

They’re aiming to raise funds for Operation Smile in celebration of World Smile Day.

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in the month of October.

The non-profit organisation provides surgery to children and adults born with a cleft lip or palate.

“We’ve taken a group up just to celebrate World Smile Day, this mountain just puts a smile on your face as you channel up. It’s important to create awareness, raise some funds for the amazing little children who need corrective facial surgery. And when the group reaches the top [of Table Mountain], we’re just going to stand there, take a picture of nice little smiles,” Operation Smile ambassador David Grier says.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

