Gauteng shutdown organisers plan to go ahead with demonstrations
They want intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa over what they claim is the socio-economic exclusion of the coloured demographic.
JOHANNESBURG – A group of residents from several predominantly coloured communities intends to go ahead with their planned shutdown in Gauteng on Friday.
They want intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa over what they claim is the socio-economic exclusion of the coloured demographic.
Friday's planned demonstrations come amid anger in Westbury where residents who were protesting over crime said they felt coloured communities are being neglected.
The Gauteng shutdown co-ordinating committee's Anthony Williams says that areas, including Eldorado Park and Riverlea, will join the demonstration.
“For long our voices have been suppressed and nobody is taking note of us but this at least is giving us an opportunity to voice our concerns and get everybody on board.”
POLICE DEPLOYED
The police’s tactical response team and national intervention unit have now been deployed to the streets of crime-ridden Westbury to stabilise tensions.
However, communities from the greater Johannesburg south region are planning a total shutdown for Friday, saying government’s intervention is too little, too late.
Gauteng shutdown organiser Brendon Rousseau said the aim of Friday’s action is to inconvenience motorists and show government how serious communities are about ending crime.
“They are sick and tired of marginalisation, they want work. We will fight this government, we cannot continue being the scum of this country.”
Meanwhile, in Westbury Police Minister Bheki Cele has introduced tactical response team members to stablise the area.
“If they want to play with their toys, their guns, now they can come,” Cele says.
The minister also said officers have a list of 20 suspected criminals wanted for serious crimes.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] At least 150 injured in Ekurhuleni train collision
-
#RandReport: Rand on the ropes, stocks weaker
-
Man dead, another injured after car crashes into river
-
Untu calls on Nzimande to suspend Metrorail trains in wake of latest train crash
-
[WATCH] 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: It’s time to put South Africa first
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.