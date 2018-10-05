Gang-stricken CT communities question Cele’s response in Westbury
Residents in Westbury have taken on police, demanding more effective anti-crime strategies.
CAPE TOWN - Communities in Cape Town plagued by gang violence may be asking why they haven’t seen the same response to their calls for increased policing compared to a Johannesburg suburb.
Residents in Westbury have taken on police, demanding more effective anti-crime strategies.
A woman was killed in a suspected gang shooting in the area in September, sparking protests.
It came on the back of co-ordinated demonstrations against gangsterism in several Cape Town areas.
WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence
Shortly after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Westbury, over 140 specialised police officers were deployed to stabilise the area.
WATCH: Cele deploys special joint task force in Westbury
So, what about gang-stricken Cape Town communities who have for decades been living in fear?
“He [Cele] came to Bonteheuwel in September and made promises, and has not lived up to those promises,” says Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie.
McKenzie says that if Cele really wanted to help Bonteheuwel he would’ve taken the same action in Bonteheuwel as he did in Westbury.
But Cele insists he has heeded calls for additional policing resources in the Mother City.
“We started in Cape Town... have you ever heard of Operation Thunder? That’s almost 300 police officers we took from other provinces. They've been there for almost four months now. We promised that they'll stay three months, but after accessing the situation they will stay longer.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Roads blocked, tyres burned as Ennerdale residents protest
-
[WATCH] 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
-
Gauteng shutdown organisers plan to go ahead with demonstrations
-
Metrorail denies claim of fatality in Kempton Park train crash
-
Rietvlei Zoo Farm manager recovering after being shot in robbery
-
Additional law enforcement deployed in protest-hit Ennerdale
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.