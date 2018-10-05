Gang-stricken CT communities question Cele’s response in Westbury

Residents in Westbury have taken on police, demanding more effective anti-crime strategies.

CAPE TOWN - Communities in Cape Town plagued by gang violence may be asking why they haven’t seen the same response to their calls for increased policing compared to a Johannesburg suburb.

A woman was killed in a suspected gang shooting in the area in September, sparking protests.

It came on the back of co-ordinated demonstrations against gangsterism in several Cape Town areas.

WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence

Shortly after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Westbury, over 140 specialised police officers were deployed to stabilise the area.

WATCH: Cele deploys special joint task force in Westbury

So, what about gang-stricken Cape Town communities who have for decades been living in fear?

“He [Cele] came to Bonteheuwel in September and made promises, and has not lived up to those promises,” says Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie.

McKenzie says that if Cele really wanted to help Bonteheuwel he would’ve taken the same action in Bonteheuwel as he did in Westbury.

But Cele insists he has heeded calls for additional policing resources in the Mother City.

“We started in Cape Town... have you ever heard of Operation Thunder? That’s almost 300 police officers we took from other provinces. They've been there for almost four months now. We promised that they'll stay three months, but after accessing the situation they will stay longer.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)