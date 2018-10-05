Four suspects arrested for attack on Table Mountain hikers

One of the three victims, a 58-year-old man, had been stabbed.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four suspects for the attack on a group of hikers along the Newlands Ravine in Table Mountain National Park.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a fifth assailant who managed to flee.

