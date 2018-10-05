Ethiopia ruling party backs PM Abiy at key meeting
The 177 voting members of the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front backed Abiy, during the party's long-delayed congress in the southern city of Hawassa, Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's ruling party on Friday re-elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as chairman in a near-unanimous vote that underscored official support for his reform agenda, state-affiliated media reported.
The 177 voting members of the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) backed Abiy, along with his deputy Demeke Mekonnen, during the party's long-delayed congress in the southern city of Hawassa, Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
"Abiy won 176 of the 177 votes, while Demeke received 149 votes," the broadcaster said.
Abiy, 42, took office in April after the unprecedented resignation of his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn.
Starting in late 2015, his administration was roiled by anti-government protests led by Ethiopia's largest ethnic groups the Oromo and Amhara, who were angered by the heavy-handed rule of the EPRDF, which controls every seat in parliament and has targeted dissenters during its 27 years in power.
Since his inauguration, Abiy, an Oromo, has pursued an aggressive reform agenda that includes releasing jailed dissidents and journalists, making peace with arch-foe Eritrea and announcing the privatisation of key state-owned enterprises.
But ethnic clashes in the countryside and violence in the capital have raised fears of looming crises in Africa's second most-populous country.
During Abiy's first public appearance in the capital Addis Ababa, a grenade attack set off a stampede, killing two people and injuring scores.
Meanwhile, nearly one million people have been displaced after fighting between the Oromos and the Gedeo ethnic minority in Ethiopia's south broke out shortly after Abiy took office.
Last month, clashes on the outskirts of the capital left at least 58 people dead, with those fleeing saying they were targeted by Oromo mobs because they are members of minority ethnic groups.
Popular in Africa
-
Tortured Zimbabwe activist awarded $150,000 damages
-
Kenya detains 5 Chinese nationals found with security equipment
-
Rwandan entrepreneur woos drinkers with beetroot wine
-
Tunisia extends state of emergency
-
Zimbabwe launches cholera vaccination drive after 49 deaths: WHO
-
Nobel's Mukwege hears news in surgery as wild cheers erupt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.