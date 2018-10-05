Popular Topics
Ennerdale: Rubber bullets fired to disperse protesters

Police fired rubber bullets on Friday evening to disperse a small crowd of protesters who were throwing stones at police officers deployed to the area.

Ennerdale residents shutdown all exits to the area on 5 October 2018, in an effort to show solidarity for their list of grievances which has been growing daily since 1994. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
Ennerdale residents shutdown all exits to the area on 5 October 2018, in an effort to show solidarity for their list of grievances which has been growing daily since 1994. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened fire with rubber bullets to disperse a small crowd of protesters in Ennerdale where total shut down demonstrations have been held for most of Friday.

Residents tried to block roads with burning tyres, and pelted stones at officers and passing cars on the scene.

Several communities in the south of Johannesburg embarked on the total shut down on Friday, calling on government to address crime and unemployment.

The main road leading into Ennerdale has once again been blocked with rubble and burning tyres. Police are, however, moving to clear the path.

As the sun set in the township, police remained on high alert as the situation remains tense.

WATCH: 'Gatvol' Ennerdale residents shut down area in protest

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

