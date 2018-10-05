Ennerdale: Rubber bullets fired to disperse protesters
Police fired rubber bullets on Friday evening to disperse a small crowd of protesters who were throwing stones at police officers deployed to the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have opened fire with rubber bullets to disperse a small crowd of protesters in Ennerdale where total shut down demonstrations have been held for most of Friday.
#Ennerdale Situation in Ennerdale right now, Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a small crowd of protestors who were pelting stones at passing cars and officers deployed to the area. Police have moved to try and clear the rubble blocking the main road. TK pic.twitter.com/9UW96X4tET— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
Residents tried to block roads with burning tyres, and pelted stones at officers and passing cars on the scene.
Several communities in the south of Johannesburg embarked on the total shut down on Friday, calling on government to address crime and unemployment.
The main road leading into Ennerdale has once again been blocked with rubble and burning tyres. Police are, however, moving to clear the path.
As the sun set in the township, police remained on high alert as the situation remains tense.
WATCH: 'Gatvol' Ennerdale residents shut down area in protest
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
