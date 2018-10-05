Ennerdale residents discuss way forward after Gauteng shutdown

This protest comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed over 140 officers to the Westbury area to deal with crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale residents are now discussing the way forward after Friday morning’s so-called Gauteng shutdown, calling for an end to what they call the socio-economic exclusion of predominantly coloured communities.

Community members in Ennerdale are burning tyres, blocking access to the area.

They also want increased police visibility, employment and infrastructure development.

#GPSshutdown



A CHILD IN NOORDESIG HOLDS A PLACARD IN THE Shut down protests today. KM pic.twitter.com/LlPzCxSW9n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

This protest comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed over 140 officers to the Westbury area to deal with crime.

There was disagreement among Ennerdale residents, with some wanting to march to the police station and others insisting on marching on the home of a suspected drug lord.

But both these plans have been abandoned, with some saying it would be too dangerous.

#GPShutdown Protestors are keeping the fires burning here in Ennerdale. Road is closed indefinitely. LAM pic.twitter.com/NJIBxPfekp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, police remain on the scene, keeping an eye on protesters from a distance.

Occasionally a car passes through the area to drop off more tyres, which are set alight to block roads.