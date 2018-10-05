Ennerdale residents discuss way forward after Gauteng shutdown
This protest comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed over 140 officers to the Westbury area to deal with crime.
JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale residents are now discussing the way forward after Friday morning’s so-called Gauteng shutdown, calling for an end to what they call the socio-economic exclusion of predominantly coloured communities.
Community members in Ennerdale are burning tyres, blocking access to the area.
They also want increased police visibility, employment and infrastructure development.
#GPSshutdown— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
A CHILD IN NOORDESIG HOLDS A PLACARD IN THE Shut down protests today. KM pic.twitter.com/LlPzCxSW9n
There was disagreement among Ennerdale residents, with some wanting to march to the police station and others insisting on marching on the home of a suspected drug lord.
But both these plans have been abandoned, with some saying it would be too dangerous.
#GPShutdown Protestors are keeping the fires burning here in Ennerdale. Road is closed indefinitely. LAM pic.twitter.com/NJIBxPfekp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
Meanwhile, police remain on the scene, keeping an eye on protesters from a distance.
Occasionally a car passes through the area to drop off more tyres, which are set alight to block roads.
#GPShutdown Situation in Ennerdale is very quiet. Saps water cannon crowd control vehicle has now left the scene. LAM pic.twitter.com/wxc3Ye1Mje— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018
