Go

Ennerdale residents discuss way forward after Gauteng shutdown

This protest comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed over 140 officers to the Westbury area to deal with crime.

A placard blocks one of the roads in Ennerdale during a protest on 5 October 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
A placard blocks one of the roads in Ennerdale during a protest on 5 October 2018. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale residents are now discussing the way forward after Friday morning’s so-called Gauteng shutdown, calling for an end to what they call the socio-economic exclusion of predominantly coloured communities.

Community members in Ennerdale are burning tyres, blocking access to the area.

They also want increased police visibility, employment and infrastructure development.

This protest comes a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed over 140 officers to the Westbury area to deal with crime.

There was disagreement among Ennerdale residents, with some wanting to march to the police station and others insisting on marching on the home of a suspected drug lord.

But both these plans have been abandoned, with some saying it would be too dangerous.

Meanwhile, police remain on the scene, keeping an eye on protesters from a distance.

Occasionally a car passes through the area to drop off more tyres, which are set alight to block roads.

