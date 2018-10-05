Popular Topics
Ennerdale protesters plead with police not to use force to disperse them

Residents from communities such as Westbury, Ennerdale and Eldorado Park are taking a stand against crime, specifically gangsterism and drug dealing.

Tyres burning on the street of Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, during a protest against crime, drugs, unemployment and a lack of infrastructure development. Picture: EWN.
Tyres burning on the street of Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, during a protest against crime, drugs, unemployment and a lack of infrastructure development. Picture: EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The so-called Gauteng shutdown protests have spread in Johannesburg.

Residents from communities such as Westbury, Ennerdale and Eldorado Park are taking a stand against crime, specifically gangsterism and drug dealing.

Many residents believe they’ve been marginalised.

Ennerdale residents are pleading with police not to use force to disperse their protest, insisting their gathering is peaceful and that they’re abiding by the law.

Dozens of people have blocked the entrance to the community with burning tyres and rocks, demanding to see President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Friday’s demonstration started in Westbury and has now spread to other areas, including Ennerdale and Eldorado Park.

Residents say the coloured community has been forgotten by the government and are demanding assistance in dealing with gangsterism and drug lords.

More tyres have been offloaded from a bakkie in Ennerdale, where residents continue with their protest against crime, drugs, unemployment and a lack of infrastructure development.

A woman says her son was recently discharged from a drug rehabilitation centre, and she wants police to deal with drug lords in the area.

“The one [drug den] closes and another one opens because they work hand in hand. Drug lords don’t stay in the community, they stay in suburbs. They come at night to deliver the stock.”

It’s not yet clear what information police received which led to the deployment of additional law enforcement.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

