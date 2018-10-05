'Electronic transaction tax will help Zimbabwe economy'
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube says the unpopular new tax introduced this week is a necessary pain and he has promised the government will tighten its own belt.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's finance minister has been unveiling an economic recovery plan.
Ncube says he knows the tax came as a shock but says the country needs posterity.
From now on, consumers will be taxed 2% of every electronic transaction they make.
Because of the scarcity of physical cash, almost every purchase in Zimbabwe is now done with phones or debit cards, meaning no one can escape the tax.
The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries says it will wipe out the narrow profit margins made by local firms.
However, speaking on Friday, Ncube says the government will play its part in stabilising the economy, including undertaking cost-cutting measures, like trimming the size of the civil service and cutting back on vehicle purchases for VIPs.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
