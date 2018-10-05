Popular Topics
Desalination plant in Monwabisi running at capacity

The City of Cape Town says the plant is now producing about seven million litres per day.

FILE: The desalination plant under construction at Strandfontein. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
FILE: The desalination plant under construction at Strandfontein. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the Monwabisi desalination plant is now complete and running at capacity.

The municipality says the plant is producing about seven million litres per day.

There are currently three desalination plants in Strandfontein, V&A Waterfront, and Monwabisi.

This plant was the last plant to be brought online about two months ago.

Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg says even though it was online, it was not producing the seven million litres.

“This plant, which has helped us add drinking water to our network during the most severe drought that we’ve had, is also teaching us valuable lessons as to how to, possibly one day, have a permanent desalination plant for Cape Town.”

The plant will be in operation for two years, per the service agreement in which the city agreed to buy water from the service provider, Water Solutions Proxa JV.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

