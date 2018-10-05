DA calls for provincial govt to run train services after Kempton Park crash

On Thursday, more than 300 people were injured when two trains collided.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the establishment of a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of train collision in Kempton Park.

On Thursday, more than 300 people were injured when two trains on the same track collided.

An investigation is underway to determine how the locomotives came to be on the same line.

The DA’s Charity Moyo says: “There’ve been a series of train accidents that have been reported yet government has done nothing in order to ensure the safety of passengers. The trains are all in a dire state. The only solution to this problem is to give the province the authority to manage the rail network.”

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he's still waiting for a report into crash and will be interacting with the injured to find out exactly what happened.

On Friday morning, Nzimande took the train in Mamelodi to get first-hand experience of the challenges that commuters face every day. He says there aren't enough trains and they’re too full.

Nzimande says he wants to stabilise the system.

Additional reporting by Aurelie Kalenga.

