DA calls for provincial govt to run train services after Kempton Park crash
On Thursday, more than 300 people were injured when two trains collided.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the establishment of a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of train collision in Kempton Park.
On Thursday, more than 300 people were injured when two trains on the same track collided.
LISTEN: Blade Nzimande: Trains are a very cheap form of transport
An investigation is underway to determine how the locomotives came to be on the same line.
The DA’s Charity Moyo says: “There’ve been a series of train accidents that have been reported yet government has done nothing in order to ensure the safety of passengers. The trains are all in a dire state. The only solution to this problem is to give the province the authority to manage the rail network.”
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says he's still waiting for a report into crash and will be interacting with the injured to find out exactly what happened.
On Friday morning, Nzimande took the train in Mamelodi to get first-hand experience of the challenges that commuters face every day. He says there aren't enough trains and they’re too full.
Nzimande says he wants to stabilise the system.
WATCH: 320 injured in Kempton Park train crash
Additional reporting by Aurelie Kalenga.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
