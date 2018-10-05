DA asks Public Protector to probe Nene for ethics violations

The Finance Minister issued an apology on Friday, saying his visits to the Guptas home were an error of judgment.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance has asked the Public Protector to investigate Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene for ethics violations following revelations that his son was involved in a deal with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) when Nene was its chairman.

Investigations group amaBhungane reported on Friday that Siyabonga Nene and his business partner played a central role in securing a nearly R1 billion contract with the PIC.

Nene junior was written out of the contract when it was finally concluded.

The DA’s David Maynier says the allegations against Minister Nene are serious enough to warrant an investigation.

“For that reason, I have requested the Public Protector to investigate the matter in terms of Section 4 of the Executive Members' Ethics Act in order to determine whether there’s been a breach of the code of ethics.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters has reiterated its call for Nene to resign, saying his continued stay is not in the interests of the country.

The party says these latest revelations expose Nene as being nowhere close to being the squeaky clean and “corruption free” minister he has been portrayed as.

The minister issued an apology on Friday, saying his visits to the Guptas' home were an error of judgment.

Nene conceded that these visits had cast a shadow on his conduct as a public office bearer.

WATCH: State Capture Inquiry: Nene's testimony in 3 minutes

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)