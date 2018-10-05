Popular Topics
CT communities ask why their pleas for more police not heeded

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie claims several promises around policing in Bonteheuwel made by Police Minister Bheki Cele in recent months have been fruitless.

Residents from crime-riddled and gang-infested communities in Cape Town march to Parliament on 3 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Residents from crime-riddled and gang-infested communities in Cape Town march to Parliament on 3 October 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some gang-stricken communities across Cape Town are up in arms, complaining they've not been given the same response to calls for additional policing, compared to the Johannesburg suburb of Westbury.

Violent protests erupted in Westbury last week, as angry residents demanded more effective crime strategies, following the death of a woman in a suspected gang shooting.

Shortly after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community, dozens of specialised police officers were sent in.

Bonteheuwel and the Factreton/Kensington communities are just two areas in Cape Town that have recently held protests under the #TotalShutdown banner, calling for adequate policing and an end to gang violence.

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie claims several promises around policing in Bonteheuwel made by Cele in recent months have been fruitless.

Meanwhile, the Factreton/Kensington Action for Change group’s Alicia Dooling says very little has come of recent meetings with the minister.

She says despite starting the campaign in August, nearly two months down the line, no change has occurred.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

