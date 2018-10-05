CT ANC member Charlton Dipper to be laid to rest after stabbing
The 43-year-old activist has been described as a true leader who was well-known in his community.
CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein African National Congress (ANC) branch member will be laid to rest in Worcester this coming weekend after he was stabbed to death at his Scottsdene home.
The incident occurred on 29 September.
The 43-year-old activist, Charlton Dipper, has been described as a true leader who was well-known in his community.
Police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder and he appeared in court on Thursday.
The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.
“Charlton [Dipper] was well-known in the community. He was also a great leader in the community over the years. He was part of many community structures; he served on the governing body. As the ANC, we’re very shocked,” says the ANC’s Dennis Taaibosch.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
