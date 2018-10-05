Cosatu: Job Summit delegates must understand nature of SA's problems

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Cosatu: Job Summit delegates must understand nature of SA's problems

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali insists there must be a common understanding of the crisis facing the country.

FILE: Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that delegates at the Jobs Summit will not be able to come up with practical solutions to grow the economy and create jobs if they don’t take time to understand the nature and extent of unemployment and slow economic growth.

The summit has entered its second day on Friday, with Cosatu calling for all stakeholders to acknowledge that the country is in a crisis with its high unemployment rate and an economy in recession.

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says that while he understands why President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t want the summit to focus on lamentations, he insists there must be a common understanding of the crisis facing the country.

“In order to find a solution to any problem, the cardinal prerequisite is to first comprehend what the problem is, the nature and extent and implication of not addressing the problems.”

He also addressed claims by some organisations that they were never invited to this gathering.

“When you invite people to attend, they refuse. When you don’t invite them, they threaten to come.”

The president says there is a plan to reduce unemployment to 6% by 2030, adding there is an estimation that the interventions this summit will come up with will create an additional 275,000 direct jobs a year.

WATCH: It’s time to put South Africa first - Ramaphosa

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA