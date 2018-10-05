Cosatu: Job Summit delegates must understand nature of SA's problems

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali insists there must be a common understanding of the crisis facing the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that delegates at the Jobs Summit will not be able to come up with practical solutions to grow the economy and create jobs if they don’t take time to understand the nature and extent of unemployment and slow economic growth.

The summit has entered its second day on Friday, with Cosatu calling for all stakeholders to acknowledge that the country is in a crisis with its high unemployment rate and an economy in recession.

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says that while he understands why President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t want the summit to focus on lamentations, he insists there must be a common understanding of the crisis facing the country.

“In order to find a solution to any problem, the cardinal prerequisite is to first comprehend what the problem is, the nature and extent and implication of not addressing the problems.”

He also addressed claims by some organisations that they were never invited to this gathering.

“When you invite people to attend, they refuse. When you don’t invite them, they threaten to come.”

The president says there is a plan to reduce unemployment to 6% by 2030, adding there is an estimation that the interventions this summit will come up with will create an additional 275,000 direct jobs a year.

WATCH: It’s time to put South Africa first - Ramaphosa

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)