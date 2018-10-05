Bheki Cele announces breakthrough in KZN bomb threats case

It follows the recent spate of bomb scares in the province, including an explosion at a mosque in Verulam, in which one person was killed and three others injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced the arrest of three suspects linked to bomb threats in KwaZulu-Natal shops and malls.

WATCH: Bheki Cele briefs the media on bomb threats arrests

It follows the recent spate of bomb scares in the province, including an explosion at a mosque in Verulam in which one person killed and three others injured.

Cele says an investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects.

“Today I can proudly say following a joint multidisciplinary intensive investigation, three main targets have been arrested in connection of the placing and detonating of these devices, as well as other crimes.”

Police are also investigating their possible involvement in other bomb threats around Durban earlier this year. In July, police arrested another suspect after an explosive device was found at a Woolworths store in the Durban.

Similar devices were found at the same retail chain, one in Gateway and the other at Pavilion Shopping Centre. The Hawks have been investigating these cases.

MORE ARRESTS

Cele adds that more criminals are expected to be handcuffed for their involvement in the recent bomb scares in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele says those arrested will face multiple charges.

“Arrested suspects are likely to face charges comprising of murder, the contravention of the Explosives Act and arson, among others. Up to this point the team has established extortion as the most likely motive for these incidences.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)