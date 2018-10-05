Bheki Cele announces breakthrough in KZN bomb threats case
It follows the recent spate of bomb scares in the province, including an explosion at a mosque in Verulam, in which one person was killed and three others injured.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced the arrest of three suspects linked to bomb threats in KwaZulu-Natal shops and malls.
WATCH: Bheki Cele briefs the media on bomb threats arrests
It follows the recent spate of bomb scares in the province, including an explosion at a mosque in Verulam in which one person killed and three others injured.
Cele says an investigation led to the arrest of the three suspects.
“Today I can proudly say following a joint multidisciplinary intensive investigation, three main targets have been arrested in connection of the placing and detonating of these devices, as well as other crimes.”
Police are also investigating their possible involvement in other bomb threats around Durban earlier this year. In July, police arrested another suspect after an explosive device was found at a Woolworths store in the Durban.
Similar devices were found at the same retail chain, one in Gateway and the other at Pavilion Shopping Centre. The Hawks have been investigating these cases.
MORE ARRESTS
Cele adds that more criminals are expected to be handcuffed for their involvement in the recent bomb scares in KwaZulu-Natal.
Cele says those arrested will face multiple charges.
“Arrested suspects are likely to face charges comprising of murder, the contravention of the Explosives Act and arson, among others. Up to this point the team has established extortion as the most likely motive for these incidences.”
#sapsHQ Minister #Cele reassures South Africans that "The South African Police Service, will continue to do everything within our constitutional mandate to ensure that people are and feel safe". NP— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 5, 2018
#sapsHQ Arrested suspects are likely to face charges comprising of murder, contravention of the Explosive Act and arson, among others. Up to this point the team has established extortion as the most likely motive for these incidents. NP— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 5, 2018
#sapsHQ Minister #Cele says incidents of incendiary devices placed at various places including retail stores in and around Durban area were investigated by a joint multi-disciplinary intensive investigation, 3 main targets have been arrested in connection with the incidents. NP— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 5, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
Two more arrested for murder of CT biker
-
More protest shutdowns planned for other provinces
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
Protesting Eldorado Park residents threaten to shut down Golden Highway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.