Construction at Clanwilliam Dam wall to begin Monday

The R2.5 billion project will raise the dam wall by 13 metres, which will double its capacity and provide enough additional water to irrigate a further 5,000 hectares of farmland.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti says the construction on the Clanwilliam Dam wall will finally start on Monday.

Nkwinti confirms he will turn the first sod in a ceremony to mark the start of construction.

“There has been equal engagement with the people in the municipalities. It’s something they’ve been waiting for quite a bit of time. They’re keen for the project to get off the ground.”

