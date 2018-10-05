Considering being a politician? Cope invites public to serve as party leaders

Cope is holding its elective conference next week in preparation for the 2019 elections and will be electing new leaders to serve in the party.

JOHANNESBURG - If you have ever considered a career in politics, the Congress of the People (Cope) may just be your best shot.

The party is holding its elective conference next week in preparation for the 2019 elections and will be electing new leaders to serve in the party.

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota is inviting South Africans and members of the party to avail themselves to serve as provincial or national leaders.

Cope's top six leadership currently has Lekota as president, Willie Madisha as deputy, Pakes Dikgetsi as national chairperson, Lyndall Shope-Mafole as general-secretary, Deidre Carter as deputy secretary general and Teboho Loate as acting treasurer.

The party will also be introducing a new way of electing leadership, which is consistent with its policy that the president, premiers and mayors should be elected directly.