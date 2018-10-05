Considering being a politician? Cope invites public to serve as party leaders
Cope is holding its elective conference next week in preparation for the 2019 elections and will be electing new leaders to serve in the party.
JOHANNESBURG - If you have ever considered a career in politics, the Congress of the People (Cope) may just be your best shot.
The party is holding its elective conference next week in preparation for the 2019 elections and will be electing new leaders to serve in the party.
Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota is inviting South Africans and members of the party to avail themselves to serve as provincial or national leaders.
Cope's top six leadership currently has Lekota as president, Willie Madisha as deputy, Pakes Dikgetsi as national chairperson, Lyndall Shope-Mafole as general-secretary, Deidre Carter as deputy secretary general and Teboho Loate as acting treasurer.
The party will also be introducing a new way of electing leadership, which is consistent with its policy that the president, premiers and mayors should be elected directly.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa's popularity takes a hit on declining economy
-
[OPINION] SA's electoral system is weak on accountability
-
Cosatu: Job Summit delegates must understand nature of SA's problems
-
CT ANC member Charlton Dipper to be laid to rest after stabbing
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
Kraaifontein ANC member Charlton Dipper stabbed to death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.