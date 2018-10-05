Classes at TUT’s Soshanguve campus set to resume on Monday

The campus has been shut down for six weeks following the death of a student, Katlego Monareng, allegedly at the hands of police.

JOHANNESBURG - Classes at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve campus are scheduled to resume on Monday.

Along with other measures, students will be required to show a valid ID, student card and proof of registration for 2018.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter says: “Examinations for all students except for the Soshanguve students will start on 12 November. The detail about exams for Soshanguve students will be communicated with them upon their return.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)