Ben Affleck, out of rehab, calls addiction a lifelong struggle
The actor said in a posting on his Instagram account that he remained in outpatient care, and thanked his family, friends and fans for their support.
LOS ANGELES - Oscar winner Ben Affleck said on Thursday he had completed a 40-day residential alcohol rehab program but said that battling addiction “is a lifelong and difficult struggle.”
Affleck, 46, who also went to rehab in 2017 and 2001, said in a posting on his Instagram account that he remained in outpatient care, and thanked his family, friends and fans for their support.
“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote.
Affleck has three children with actress Jennifer Garner. The couple separated in 2015 but in August Garner was pictured in Los Angeles driving Affleck to a treatment centre.
Affleck shot to fame in 1998 when he shared a screenplay Oscar for the drama Goodwill Hunting with his best friend Matt Damon. In 2013, he took home a second Oscar for best picture winner Argo, which he produced and directed.
The Batman and Gone Girl star has often spoken of his struggles with alcohol, which also afflicted his father and his brother, actor Casey Affleck.
Casey Affleck told television show Entertainment Tonight last month that he and Ben come from a long line of alcoholics.
“Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years,” he said.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.