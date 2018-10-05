Ariana Grande to make first public appearance since Mac Miller's death
The artist was devastated to lose her ex-boyfriend - who passed away last month from a suspected overdose at the tragic age of just 26 - but she is now set to perform at the first-ever Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala on 13 October.
Kristin Chenoweth and Jeff Garlin are also set to perform whilst Supergirl star Stephen Amell is set to be honoured with the Hero Award for his work raising funds and awareness.
Meanwhile, Grande previously admitted she wants to go tour but is too scared.
The star - who has had a tragic couple of years, which saw 22 people die at her concert in Manchester, north west England after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the arena's foyer area and more recently, Mac's death - tweeted: "I'm antsy. can't sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it's all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i'll keep ya posted. Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y'all and on stage and stuff. i think it's just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i'm being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol (sic)."
