AgriSA urges EC white farmers to assist upcoming black farmers

AgriSA president Dan Kriek addressed more than 50 farmers at the Komga Show near East London on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA President Dan Kriek has urged white Eastern Cape commercial farmers to assist their emerging black counterparts.

Kriek addressed more than 50 farmers at the Komga Show near East London on Thursday.

He said that AgriSA remained firm in opposing the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

AgriSA's Dan Kriek said: “I was at the Komga show on Thursday where I urged white farmers and black commercial farmers amongst the group as well that AgriSA is heavily involved in transformation and land reform and that we need to support black commercial farmers in various ways.”

He also called for unity in the farming sector.

“It was a very progressive discussion, even some of the black commercial farmers stood up and said the same and encouraged their white counterparts to foster good relationships and to help one another. It was just another progressive day amongst farmers.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)