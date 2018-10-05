AgriSA urges EC white farmers to assist upcoming black farmers
AgriSA president Dan Kriek addressed more than 50 farmers at the Komga Show near East London on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - AgriSA President Dan Kriek has urged white Eastern Cape commercial farmers to assist their emerging black counterparts.
Kriek addressed more than 50 farmers at the Komga Show near East London on Thursday.
He said that AgriSA remained firm in opposing the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
AgriSA's Dan Kriek said: “I was at the Komga show on Thursday where I urged white farmers and black commercial farmers amongst the group as well that AgriSA is heavily involved in transformation and land reform and that we need to support black commercial farmers in various ways.”
He also called for unity in the farming sector.
“It was a very progressive discussion, even some of the black commercial farmers stood up and said the same and encouraged their white counterparts to foster good relationships and to help one another. It was just another progressive day amongst farmers.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Smalla-nyana skeletons are coming out': SA not buying Nene's apology
-
'I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence'
-
More protest shutdowns planned for other provinces
-
Questions raised over Nhlanhla Nene’s son's possible dealings with Gupta family
-
Protesting Eldorado Park residents threaten to shut down Golden Highway
-
Two more arrested for murder of CT biker
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.