AgriSA urges EC white farmers to assist upcoming black farmers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

AgriSA urges EC white farmers to assist upcoming black farmers

AgriSA president Dan Kriek addressed more than 50 farmers at the Komga Show near East London on Thursday.

Agri SA President Dan Kriek addresses the media on 7 September 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Agri SA President Dan Kriek addresses the media on 7 September 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA President Dan Kriek has urged white Eastern Cape commercial farmers to assist their emerging black counterparts.

Kriek addressed more than 50 farmers at the Komga Show near East London on Thursday.

He said that AgriSA remained firm in opposing the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

AgriSA's Dan Kriek said: “I was at the Komga show on Thursday where I urged white farmers and black commercial farmers amongst the group as well that AgriSA is heavily involved in transformation and land reform and that we need to support black commercial farmers in various ways.”

He also called for unity in the farming sector.

“It was a very progressive discussion, even some of the black commercial farmers stood up and said the same and encouraged their white counterparts to foster good relationships and to help one another. It was just another progressive day amongst farmers.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA