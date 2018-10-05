Additional law enforcement deployed in protest-hit Ennerdale

Roads leading in and out of the community have been blocked off with burning tyres since early Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have brought in more law enforcement in Ennerdale, where the so-called Gauteng shutdown against the marginalisation of coloured communities has gained momentum.

Roads leading in and out of the community have been blocked off with burning tyres since early Friday morning.

Residents also want the government to bring an end to crime.

More police nyalas and water cannons have been deployed.

The situation is tense, with community members standing behind burning tyres. A thick cloud of smoke billows in the air.

One woman says that police are bringing in extra force for no reason: "We're not here as violent people. We're here to stand our ground, as a community. There's no development in the area and our future generation is suffering."

One woman says that police are bringing in extra force for no reason: “We’re not here as violent people. We’re here to stand our ground, as a community. There’s no development in the area and our future generation is suffering.”

Residents are pleading with officers not to get too close and provoke protesters.

At the same time, a small group of protesters has started gathering in Eldorado Park.

Community leader Majiet Amien says they are ready to join in Friday’s action.

“We’re not saying we’re planning it... we’re going to have a shutdown, on 5 October, for the government to listen to us because we were divided, marginalised and service deliveries are not happening in our streets,” says Amien.

He’s warned that the Golden Highway will be closed off to traffic.

Police remain on high alert.

#GPShutdown Protestors are adding tyres to the already burning debris that litters the blocked intersection of R557 and James Street, Ennerdale. LAM pic.twitter.com/qKQVIbO1xZ pic.twitter.com/vjDvi2DR07 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2018

