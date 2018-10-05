2 men dead, boy (7) injured in gang shooting

Two 23-year-old men were shot dead in the incident on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old boy has been wounded in fatal gang shooting in Steenberg.

Two 23-year-old men were shot dead in the incident just after 6pm on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: "We opened a double murder and attempted murder case for further investigation. Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting incident can contact the police on 021 702 9000, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

