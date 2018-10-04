Westbury residents commit to giving govt chance to deal with crime in area
Fed up locals have been protesting since Friday following the death of a woman in alleged gang violence.
JOHANNESBURG – Westbury residents have committed to giving government a chance to make good on its promise to deal with the high level of gang and drug-related crimes in the area.
Protests started in the community following the death of a woman in alleged gang violence.
Her 10-year-old niece was wounded in the shooting.
Two days after making a string of promises to the community, Police Minister Bheki Cele will return to the area on Thursday.
Minister Bheki Cele is expected to introduce a newly formed tactical response team at the local sports grounds for the Westbury community.
Now it’s yet to be seen how the community will react to this and whether it will be good enough, as some residents have already said that government intervention is needed for change in the crime-ridden community.
Community leader Shahiem Ismail says residents need to give government a chance.
"Make it a priority in these areas, make sure they stabilise it and ensure that we deal with the violence and not blow it out of proportion and whoever wants to join these type of things from the communities, they are free to do so and do so at their own risk."
Several other communities like Eldorado Park have expressed their support to Westbury residents and say they might stage their own protest soon.
Popular in Local
-
Nene: Zuma had no consideration for financial implications of nuclear deal
-
#StateCapture: EFF reacts to testimony from Nhlanhla Nene on Guptas
-
[CARTOON] Post Mortem
-
2 officials fired, 7 arrested on charges of corruption – Mantashe
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Coloured communities in Gauteng demand talks with Ramaphosa over 'exclusion'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.