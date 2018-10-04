Westbury residents commit to giving govt chance to deal with crime in area

Fed up locals have been protesting since Friday following the death of a woman in alleged gang violence.

JOHANNESBURG – Westbury residents have committed to giving government a chance to make good on its promise to deal with the high level of gang and drug-related crimes in the area.

Protests started in the community following the death of a woman in alleged gang violence.

Her 10-year-old niece was wounded in the shooting.

Two days after making a string of promises to the community, Police Minister Bheki Cele will return to the area on Thursday.

Minister Bheki Cele is expected to introduce a newly formed tactical response team at the local sports grounds for the Westbury community.

Now it’s yet to be seen how the community will react to this and whether it will be good enough, as some residents have already said that government intervention is needed for change in the crime-ridden community.

Community leader Shahiem Ismail says residents need to give government a chance.

"Make it a priority in these areas, make sure they stabilise it and ensure that we deal with the violence and not blow it out of proportion and whoever wants to join these type of things from the communities, they are free to do so and do so at their own risk."

Several other communities like Eldorado Park have expressed their support to Westbury residents and say they might stage their own protest soon.