We need to stay vigilant in dealing with sex abuse, says Catholic Church
Catholic Archbishop Stephen Brislin the church also has a 'shameful' history of sexual abuse by clergy, which has also led to policy reform.
CAPE TOWN - The Catholic Church in Cape Town has warned it needs to stay vigilant when it comes to sexual abuse and harassment by clergy.
The Anglican Church of South Africa has also adopted new measures to deal with such incidents.
This includes making it a requirement for all those up for ordinations, elections or consecrations to provide police clearance certificates.
Catholic Archbishop Stephen Brislin has welcomed the stance taken by the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.
Victims had come forward earlier this year, with claims of sexual abuse in Anglican parishes in the 1970s and 80s.
Brislin says the Catholic Church also has a "shameful" history of sexual abuse by clergy, which has also led to policy reform.
"Because I believe that if we’re going to combat sexual abuse and harassment, it’s the responsibility of everybody. And every organisation, every church organisation particularly needs to be involved in this."
But Brislin says the church should not become complacent.
"We’ve got to keep vigilant. These things can happen very quickly and very secretly. We feel also we’ve got a responsibility to create as much awareness in society as possible."
Popular in Local
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
#StateCapture: EFF reacts to testimony from Nhlanhla Nene on Guptas
-
2 officials fired, 7 arrested on charges of corruption – Mantashe
-
[CARTOON] Post Mortem
-
Nene: Zuma had no consideration for financial implications of nuclear deal
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.