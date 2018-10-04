We need to stay vigilant in dealing with sex abuse, says Catholic Church

Catholic Archbishop Stephen Brislin the church also has a 'shameful' history of sexual abuse by clergy, which has also led to policy reform.

CAPE TOWN - The Catholic Church in Cape Town has warned it needs to stay vigilant when it comes to sexual abuse and harassment by clergy.

The Anglican Church of South Africa has also adopted new measures to deal with such incidents.

This includes making it a requirement for all those up for ordinations, elections or consecrations to provide police clearance certificates.

Catholic Archbishop Stephen Brislin has welcomed the stance taken by the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.

Victims had come forward earlier this year, with claims of sexual abuse in Anglican parishes in the 1970s and 80s.

Brislin says the Catholic Church also has a "shameful" history of sexual abuse by clergy, which has also led to policy reform.

"Because I believe that if we’re going to combat sexual abuse and harassment, it’s the responsibility of everybody. And every organisation, every church organisation particularly needs to be involved in this."

But Brislin says the church should not become complacent.

"We’ve got to keep vigilant. These things can happen very quickly and very secretly. We feel also we’ve got a responsibility to create as much awareness in society as possible."