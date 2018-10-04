Popular Topics
'We cannot continue to be the scum of this country'

Gauteng shutdown organiser Brendon Rousseau says the aim of Friday’s action is to inconvenience motorists.

Westbury residents protest on Monday, 1 October, saying they have no confidence in the police, who they have accused of corruption and being on the payroll of drug lords. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Community leaders from predominantly coloured communities are currently in a meeting to finalise a total shutdown in Gauteng on Friday.

Just two kilometres away from this meeting, in Westbury, Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed over 100 tactical response team members in the area to deal with crime.

Residents have been protesting since last week after a woman was murdered in a gang-related shooting, her 10-year-old niece was wounded.

Gauteng shutdown organiser Brendon Rousseau says the aim of Friday’s action is to inconvenience motorists and show the government how serious communities are about ending crime.

“They are sick and tired of marginalisation... they want work. We’ll fight this government, we cannot continue to be the scum of this country.”

Residents from areas including Westbury, Klipspruit, Eldorado Park and Ennerdale are also expected to take part in the shutdown.

Meanwhile, in Westbury, Cele has introduced tactical response team members to stabilise the area.

“If they want to play with their guns, now they can come.”

Cele says officers have a list with the names of 20 suspected criminals wanted for serious crimes.

WATCH: Westbury shutdown: Bheki Cele makes promises

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

