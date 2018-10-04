'We cannot continue to be the scum of this country'

JOHANNESBURG - Community leaders from predominantly coloured communities are currently in a meeting to finalise a total shutdown in Gauteng on Friday.

Just two kilometres away from this meeting, in Westbury, Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed over 100 tactical response team members in the area to deal with crime.

#Westbury Police showing the community all the different vehicles used by SAPS and JMPD. pic.twitter.com/dVVQWPCXMy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018

Residents have been protesting since last week after a woman was murdered in a gang-related shooting, her 10-year-old niece was wounded.

Gauteng shutdown organiser Brendon Rousseau says the aim of Friday’s action is to inconvenience motorists and show the government how serious communities are about ending crime.

“They are sick and tired of marginalisation... they want work. We’ll fight this government, we cannot continue to be the scum of this country.”

Residents from areas including Westbury, Klipspruit, Eldorado Park and Ennerdale are also expected to take part in the shutdown.

Meanwhile, in Westbury, Cele has introduced tactical response team members to stabilise the area.

“If they want to play with their guns, now they can come.”

Cele says officers have a list with the names of 20 suspected criminals wanted for serious crimes.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)