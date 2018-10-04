[WATCH] Sundowns players join Bloem Celtic fans in post-match song

The Weinstein Affair: 10 key moments in a global fallout
CAPE TOWN - Despite a seeing their team play to a goalless draw in their Absa Premiership match, Bloemfontein Celtic fans and Mamelodi Sundowns players joined each other in song after the match.
It was a clear sign of respect between the two parties, with the Celtic fans once again living up to their reputation as one of the best and most vocal fans in the country.
Spine tingling scenes out in Bloemfontein! pic.twitter.com/DpW5eOmxSZ— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 4, 2018
