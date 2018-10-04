Popular Topics
[UPDATE] At least 150 injured in Ekurhuleni train collision

Relevant authorities are on scene and are investigating the cause of this incident.

Commuters seen at the Van Riebeeck train station in Kempton Park where two trains collided on 4 October 2018. Picture: @PRASA_Group/Twitter
Commuters seen at the Van Riebeeck train station in Kempton Park where two trains collided on 4 October 2018. Picture: @PRASA_Group/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services have confirmed two trains have crashed in Kempton Park.

According to ER24, about 150 people are injured.

Spokesperson William Ntladi said: “The Ekurhuleni emergency services just received a call that at Van Riebeeck train station just outside Kempton Park, two passenger trains collided. We don’t have a clear indication yet of how many patients are on site.”

ER24's Russel Meiring said: "The injuries [range] from minor to serious. Current assessments will carry on until all the patients are treated by paramedics and will then be transported to the nearest hospitals. Relevant authorities are on scene and are investigating."

Ntladi explains how the two trains collided.

“The first train had a mechanical challenge and it was stationed in one of the platforms, coincidentally the second train came from the same railway line and crashed into the first one.”

