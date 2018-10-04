#UniteBehind to launch #DelayRepay campaign
CAPE TOWN - Activist group #UniteBehind is set to take to the streets of Cape Town on Thursday to protest Metrorail’s poor services.
Members and commuters will gather at the Cape Town station concourse at 3pm.
The organisation says it will also launch its #DelayRepay campaign.
“Until over 70% of trains run on time for three consecutive months, monthly ticket holders should be entitled to use their ticket for the duration of the next consecutive month. Prasa needs to start implementing that,” says organiser Zukie Vuka.
Vuka adds that commuters suffer daily because of state capture, corruption, mismanagement, loss of rail stock and organised crime.
She says they want a safety plan that is commuter centred as they are concerned about the safety of passengers.
On Friday, three trains were set alight, in three areas in the Western Cape.
No arrests have yet been made.
#DelayRepay is our call for PRASA to extend our monthly tickets to be valid for two months. Commuters suffer every day because of State Capture, corruption, mismanagement, loss of rail stock and infrastructure, organised crime, and violent thugs. #Fairfares pic.twitter.com/Vd83E2NqFf— UniteBehind (@UniteBehind) October 2, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
