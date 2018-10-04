Popular Topics
#UniteBehind to launch #DelayRepay campaign

Zukie Vuka adds commuters suffer daily because of state capture, corruption, mismanagement, loss of rail stock and organised crime.

FILE: A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Activist group #UniteBehind is set to take to the streets of Cape Town on Thursday to protest Metrorail’s poor services.

Members and commuters will gather at the Cape Town station concourse at 3pm.

The organisation says it will also launch its #DelayRepay campaign.

“Until over 70% of trains run on time for three consecutive months, monthly ticket holders should be entitled to use their ticket for the duration of the next consecutive month. Prasa needs to start implementing that,” says organiser Zukie Vuka.

Vuka adds that commuters suffer daily because of state capture, corruption, mismanagement, loss of rail stock and organised crime.

She says they want a safety plan that is commuter centred as they are concerned about the safety of passengers.

On Friday, three trains were set alight, in three areas in the Western Cape.

No arrests have yet been made.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

