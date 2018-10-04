Transport Department 'worried' about alarming train attacks
On Friday three separate train fires caused delays and commuters are now experiencing further disruptions due to even fewer trains on the network.
CAPE TOWN – The Department of Transport and Public Works says it remains concerned by arson attacks on trains and the slow conviction rate for the attacks.
Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker says the R100,000 reward for information leading to arrest and prosecution is still unclaimed.
“No arrests have been made, it is really worrying us because if you look at the low rate of investigations that lead to arrests. It is something that worries the Department of Transport and Public Works.”
This comes as activist group #UniteBehind marched against poor train services in Cape Town's CBD on Thursday.
It follows months of arson attacks and constant delays on the rail network.
The safety of commuters has also come into sharp focus.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
