Top EU officials deplore Russian cyber attack on chemical weapons body
Head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk & the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said they deplore such actions.
BRUSSELS - The European Union’s top officials expressed serious concern on Thursday about a cyber attack carried out against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague by Russia’s military intelligence service.
The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said in a statement that the “aggressive act demonstrated contempt for the solemn purpose of the OPCW”.
“We deplore such actions, which undermine international law and international institutions,” they said.
“The EU will continue to strengthen the resilience of its institutions and those of its member states, and international partners and organisations in the digital domain.”
Popular in World
-
'Rolls Royce' of whiskies sold for record $1.1 million at auction
-
Senators get FBI report on Kavanaugh, Republicans push vote
-
We're underestimating China's economic power. Here's why
-
[WATCH] Daniels shares XXX details of alleged Trump affair in book
-
‘Fully confident’ White House receives FBI report on Kavanaugh
-
Pahad: Trump is putting the world at risk
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.