Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing postponed

Tom Moyane faces several charges, including the gross mishandling of the Financial Intelligence Centre report related to his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.

PRETORIA - Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has had his disciplinary hearing postponed until his Constitutional Court review of the proceedings has been concluded.

He filed an application this week to challenge president Cyril Ramaphosa setting up the Nugent Commission of Inquiry at the same time as his disciplinary hearing.

Chairperson of Moyane’s disciplinary hearing, advocate Azhar Bham has granted an application to postpone the matter until the Constitutional Court case has been finalised.

During his argument Moyane’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu told Bham that if they didn’t get the postponement they would approach the High Court for an interdict.

The commissioner believes that his rights are being undermined by having his disciplinary hearing running at the same time as the Nugent inquiry.

Meanwhile, Nugent’s office has announced that the next set of public hearings will start on 15 October.

It remains to be seen if Moyane will try to bring that process to a halt as well.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)