Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing postponed
Tom Moyane faces several charges, including the gross mishandling of the Financial Intelligence Centre report related to his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.
PRETORIA - Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has had his disciplinary hearing postponed until his Constitutional Court review of the proceedings has been concluded.
Moyane faces several charges, including the gross mishandling of the Financial Intelligence Centre report related to his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.
He filed an application this week to challenge president Cyril Ramaphosa setting up the Nugent Commission of Inquiry at the same time as his disciplinary hearing.
Chairperson of Moyane’s disciplinary hearing, advocate Azhar Bham has granted an application to postpone the matter until the Constitutional Court case has been finalised.
During his argument Moyane’s counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu told Bham that if they didn’t get the postponement they would approach the High Court for an interdict.
The commissioner believes that his rights are being undermined by having his disciplinary hearing running at the same time as the Nugent inquiry.
Meanwhile, Nugent’s office has announced that the next set of public hearings will start on 15 October.
It remains to be seen if Moyane will try to bring that process to a halt as well.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
SAPS tactical response team deployed in Westbury
-
Road Accident Fund in deep financial trouble
-
'We cannot continue to be the scum of this country'
-
ANC ‘willing’ to provide top 6 meeting minutes on Nene’s firing
-
[WATCH] Westbury: Cele deploys special joint task force
-
Eskom's head of Assurance and Forensics placed on suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.